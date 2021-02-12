What has been the highest low-temperature for any winter in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

What has been the highest low-temperature F° for any winter in Chicago?

Thanks,

Chuck Kennell

Dear Chuck,

Chicago gets its fair share of low temperatures each winter, and in most winters, the mercury will drop to zero or below on several days. Over the span of the city’s 151 winters of record dating back to 1870-71, there have been just 14 winters where the mercury has failed to drop below zero. The highest minimum temperature for any Chicago cold season has been 6 degrees. That occurred in three winters- 1905-06, 1930-31, and most recently 1959-60. There were two runner-up winters with lows of just 5 degrees, both recent in 2001-02 and 2011-12. Through February 5, the lowest value for this winter had been 8, but since then, the mercury plunged to 7 below zero on February 7, and with a deep snowpack in place, even lower readings are likely to occur.