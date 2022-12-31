Dear Tom,

What has been Chicago’s snowiest New Year’s Day?

Quinn R. Franklin Park



Dear Quinn,

Over the course of the city’s snow climatology, which dates back to the winter of 1884-85, a total of 43.0 inches have fallen on New Year’s Day, including the 3.2 inches of snow that fell a year ago on January 1, 2022. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski reports that there has never been a super snowstorm on the holiday with just 5.0 inches on the city’s snowiest New Year’s Day in 1918. In terms of greatest snow depth, the deepest snow cover to start the year was 17 inches in 2001.