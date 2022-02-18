What has been Chicago’s mildest winter on record?

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Thursday’s sentencing of comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.