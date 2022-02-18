Dear Tom,
What has been Chicago’s mildest winter on record?
—Joe Pilston, Chicago
Dear Joe,
Defining winter as December through February, Chicago’s warmest winter (in records going back to the winter of 1870-71) occurred in 1877-78, nearly 144 years ago. Cold weather was virtually a no-show that winter, with only one day—Jan. 6 with 13 degrees—registering a high temperature below 20 degrees. Lows dropped below 10 degrees only four days, and the season’s lowest reading was just one below zero on Jan. 7. The entire winter was mild, and a December “heatwave” lasted two weeks (from the 10th through Christmas Day) with daily high temperatures climbing to 50 degrees or higher on every day but one. There were 11 days in the 50s during that stretch and four days in the 60s.