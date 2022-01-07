Dear Tom,
What has been Chicago’s biggest snow in a single day?
June Allys, Palatine
Dear June,
Chicago’s official snowfall records began on Nov. 1, 1884. Beginning on that date and continuing to the present, the greatest midnight-to-midnight snowfall (Central Standard Time) on a single day has been 18.6 inches on January 2, 1999. The high temperature that day was 26 degrees, the low 18 and the water content of the powdery snow was 1.24 inches. It was a windy day with east and northeast winds that gusted to 47 mph. The Jan. 2 snow was part of a three-day event, but the snow was not continuous during the three days. Snow on the 1st totaled 2.0 inches, with another 1 inch on the 3rd for a storm total of 21.6″, the city’s 2nd biggest snowstorm on record.