Dear Tom,

I recently came across this riddle: “What happened in February 1866, that will not happen again for 2-1/2 million years?” The answer was that there was no full moon that month, but both January and March had two full moons. Did that really happen?

Thanks,

Nann Hilyard

Winthrop Harbor

Dear Nann,

What do you call a month without a full moon? The answer is February. Dan Joyce, of the Chicago Astronomical Society, said a full moon repeats every 29.5306 days, and February has at most 29. Joyce also noted that when February doesn’t have a full moon, other months must have double full moons, most often January and March. This did happen in February, 1866, but it has happened several times since then. The last time was just two years ago in 2018, and the next occurrences in Chicago will be in 2037 and 2094.