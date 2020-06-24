Dear Tom,

What effect is mankind having on the Earth’s animal and plant species, which number about eight million?

Bob Rosenwinkel

Dear Bob,

A startling report released recently by the United Nations states that one million of the planet’s approximately eight million species of plants and animals face extinction within the next several decades. Robert Watson, one of the report’s authors, says, “We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”

The loss of species is now happening at a rate tens to hundreds of times faster than the average rate over the past ten million years. Urbanized areas worldwide have doubled in size since 1990 and plastic pollution in the environment has gone up tenfold since 1980.

