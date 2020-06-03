Dear Tom,
What effect is global warming having on the ice sheet covering Greenland?
Madyson Sussard, Peoria
Dear Madyson,
Global warming is a change in the Earth’s overall climate that results from rising temperatures averaged across the entire planet. Greenland, located in the North Atlantic Ocean, has seen its temperatures rise in recent years, but it is a huge island and the increases are not uniformly distributed. The rate of temperature rise has been increasing in recent years.
An icecap that covers approximately 80% of Greenland has shown considerable melting in the last few years. If completely melted (an unlikely scenario), the water released would add 24 feet to the height of the world’s oceans. The Greenland warming resulted in about 200 billion tons of ice lost in 2019.
