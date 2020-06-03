What effect is global warming having on the ice sheet covering Greenland?

As a cold front sags south, showers and thunderstorms will move out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois later tonight, spreading across the remainder of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Wednesday. Rainfall totals from a quarter to half-inch will likely be common with locally greater amounts under stronger thunderstorms.

Chicago-area rivers in general continue a slow steady fall. Minor flooding is forecast into the weekend on the Illinois River from Starved Rock to LaSalle. The Fox River may be most affected by rain in the next 24 hours with minor flooding in the Harvard area and near bankfull conditions farther south maintained for a longer period. With anticipated rains, the remaining rivers should not experience any flooding problems.