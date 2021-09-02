Dear Tom,
On a recent Chicago Tribune weather page, there is a column headed “CoCoRaHS rainfall data from Wednesday evening storms”. What does CoCoRaHS stand for?
—Gillean Wilsak Racine, WI
Dear Gillean,
CoCoRaHS is an acronym for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network. It is a nation-wide volunteer network with the purpose of obtaining high- quality weather observation data. The group originated in 1998 with the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University, and now has grown to thousands of members across North America. CoCoRaHS volunteers take observations and record them on the website www.cocorahs.org. The site is utilized by a wide range of users, including the National Weather Service, meteorologists, hydrologists, emergency managers, insurance adjusters, and farmers, just to name a few.
What does CoCoRaHS stand for?
Dear Tom,