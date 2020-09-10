Dear Tom,
What does a tornado do when it comes upon a deep, narrow canyon? I am going camping in a narrow canyon pretty soon.
Jeff Billstron
Dear Jeff,
The odds of a tornado developing in or moving into a narrow canyon are slim. A tornado exists at the core of a larger wind inflow field that is at least a few miles in diameter. A steep, narrow canyon would disrupt that wind field and its associated tornado, or at the very least severely limit its intensity.
But my major concern would be your susceptibility to flooding, because living in or camping in narrow canyons makes you greatly vulnerable to flash flooding. If you decide to stay in a canyon, make sure your location is well up the side of the canyon to avoid being caught in a thunderstorm-induced flash flood.
