Dear Tom, I recently moved to Texas from Chicago, and the TV meteorologists here are always talking about the “dry line”. What exactly is that?
—Norm, San Antonio, Texas
Dear Norm,
It’s a weather phenomenon that is of great importance in the western Great Plains. The dry line is a boundary or transition zone that separates a dry air mass from a moist one. Since dry air is denser than moist air, the dry line actually behaves like a cold front, in that it represents an instability line that frequently triggers thunderstorms. The dry line phenomenon occurs worldwide, but in the United States, it most often forms over the western Great Plains, especially in the spring and summer, as a north-south thunderstorm-breeding boundary between hot, dry air to the west and hot, humid Gulf air to the east.
What does a “dry line” mean in weather forecasts?
Dear Tom, I recently moved to Texas from Chicago, and the TV meteorologists here are always talking about the “dry line”. What exactly is that?