What does a “dry line” mean in weather forecasts?

MARKHAM, Ill. — Family and police are looking for a missing 83-year-old Markham man with Alzheimer's who drove away from his home early Wednesday.

Charles Pope was last seen at his residence in the 16400 block of Belleplaine Drive in Markham at 8 p.m. by his wife. Family believes sometime between 1 and 6 a.m., he took his light blue 2009 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with an Illinois license plate Y B S 4 7 5.