Dear Tom,

What do the weather records show for extreme winter storms or low-temperature occurrences in March?

Thanks, Fran Fredricks, Elburn

Dear Fran,

Even though March is the opening month of meteorological spring, it can still pack quite a wintry punch. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the March weather records dating back to 1871 and found 17 occurrences of subzero weather. The lowest reading was 12 below on March 4, 1873, and the most recent March subzero was in 2019, a minus-three on March 4. March also delivers quite a bit of snowfall with a current normal snowfall of 5.5 inches. It hosts two of the city’s ten biggest snowstorms, 19.2 inches on March 25-26, 1930, and 16.2 inches on March 7-8, 1931. On a positive note, these late-season snows are usually short-lived, melting quickly in the increasingly strong March sun.