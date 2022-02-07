Dear Tom,

What do meteorologists mean when they speak of temperatures or precipitation being above or below normal? What is meant by the word “normal”?

Jan Wizor

Dear Jan,

The World Meteorological Organization defines normal as “a period of averages (of meteorological elements) computed for a uniform and relatively long period comprising at least three consecutive 10-year periods.” This use of normals was first agreed upon at an international conference in Warsaw, Poland, in 1935. Normals are recomputed at the end of every decade using data from the preceding 30 years, thus producing a 30-year running mean. This allows for slow changes in climate and new weather observing stations to be factored into an updated climatic picture. Current normals span the 30-year period of 1991-2020.