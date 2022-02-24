Dear Tom,

What determines the size of snowflakes?

Sometimes snowflakes are really large and at other times they are quite small. —Cheryl Rottmann

Dear Cheryl,

Individual snow crystals tend to be small, but they sometimes cling together to form much larger snowflakes. When the temperatures is near freezing (32 degrees), snow crystals partially melt and tend to stick to each other as they fall, creating larger snowflakes. Wind speed is also a factor. Light winds allow individual small snowflakes to cling together and form larger snowflakes, whereas strong winds break them apart. The National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, tells us that snowflakes can occasionally measure as large as two inches across, and sometimes even larger than that.