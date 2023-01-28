Dear Tom,

What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?





We had Chicago climatologist, and weather historian Frank Wachowski tabulate the number of times that measurable snowfall (at least 0.1”) has fallen on every date during the city’s snow season since the winter of 1884-85 to date. Wachowski found that four dates were in close contention for the highest honors- 49 years with snow on January 13, 48 on January 26, 46 on February 6, and 43 on Christmas Day. The dates that recorded the most “heavy” snowfalls of at least 4 inches were January 9, 26, and February 6, with five occurrences, and December 8 and 20, with four occurrences.