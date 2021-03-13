What causes thunder? This question comes from my four year old daughter.

Dear Tom,What does it mean when the barometer is rising or falling?William Smith, Rockford

Dear William,Changes in barometric readings reflect shifts in the pressure exerted by Earth's atmosphere on anything beneath it. The envelope of air that surrounds Earth has mass, but that mass can vary at any given location. Thanks to factors like rising or falling temperatures and converging or diverging winds, the force that the atmosphere exerts regularly varies. Barometer readings measure those changes. Falling readings signal that something is going on to decrease air density -- like a rise in air temperature or the movement of air away from the Earth's surface. That happens as storms approach. Sinking air or a drop in its temperature acts to raise air pressure. High pressure systems do that.