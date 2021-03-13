Dear Tom,
What causes thunder? This question comes from my four year old daughter.
—Marla Thompson, Chicago
Dear Marla,
Thunder is the sound generated by lightning. The energy released by a lightning stroke immediately heats the nearby column of air to more than 50,000 degrees, causing it to expand explosively and then contract rapidly as the temperature drops. This rapid expansion and contraction causes the air molecules to move back and forth, creating a shock wave that we hear as thunder. Lightning always produces thunder but we are often too far away to hear it. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second and sound at about 760 mph. It takes thunder about five seconds to travel one mile. The distance that thunder can be heard varies, but is no more than about 15 miles.
