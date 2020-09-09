Dear Tom, What causes the sound of thunder?
Michelle Gorski Lake Villa
Dear Michelle,
Thunder is produced by lightning. A lightning bolt heats the air through which it travels to about 50,000 degrees. This rapid heating, followed by rapid cooling, creates sound waves which, when they reach our ears, we hear as thunder. Lightning always produces thunder, but often we are too far away from the storm to hear it. Because light travels at 186,000 miles per second and sound travels about 760 mph, it takes thunder about five seconds to travel one mile. The horizontal distance that thunder can be heard from a storm varies, but it’s generally between 5 and 15 miles. However, in a noisy city environment thunder may be heard just a few miles from the storm.
