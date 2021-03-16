Dear Tom,
What causes St.Elmo’s fire?
—Neil Portor
Dear Neil,
St. Elmo’s fire is a corona or point discharge that occur when the environmental electrical field is high, especially on pointed objects like lightning rods, chimneys, airplane wings and even leaves.
Studies have shown that the electrical charge on pointed surfaces can be 10,000 times stronger than in nearby open fields, thus causing the air to ionize and produce a luminous, usually bluish, glow. Sailors observed this phenomenon atop ship’s masts and dubbed it St. Elmo’s fire after St. Erasmus, the patron saint of sailors.
St. Elmo’s fire usually appears during the tail end of thunderstorms and sailors considered it a good omen, indicating that the worst of the storm had passed.
