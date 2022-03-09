Dear Tom,

What causes snow to “squeak” when I walk on it? This usually happens when it is very cold. —Tommy Malls, Algonquin

Dear Tommy,

Squeaking snow depends on temperature, as you have stated. The melting point of snow, 32 degrees, is pressure dependent, and it drops when pressure increases. Snow that remains frozen at 32 degrees will melt at 20 degrees, or lower, when subjected to enough pressure. That is what enables us to pack snowballs. When we walk through snow, the pressure exerted by our shoes liquefies some of it and, essentially, the snow can “flow” beneath our feet. No sound it made. At lower temperatures, generally at or below 10 degrees, no melting will occur. Ice crystals are crushed beneath our shoes and a squeaking sound in created.