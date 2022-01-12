What causes holes in clouds?

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,

Shortly before sunset on Jan. 7, 2022, in the western sky in the Chicago area there was a layer of clouds that looked like it had a hole punched through it, with wispy clouds falling through. What causes that?

—Leanne C. L.

Dear Leanne,

The photograph that you provided shows a hole in a deck of altocumulus clouds (mid-level clouds occurring at a height of about 7,000 to 15,000 feet). I estimate the height of this particular altocumulus layer was about 8,000 feet. Jet aircraft flying through such clouds cause the holes. The altocumulus were composed of super-cooled water droplets that, disturbed by the aircraft, froze, stuck together and fell out, creating the hole that you observed. As the water droplets freeze and fall, they create a hole in the cloud deck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News