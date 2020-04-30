Dear Tom,
What caused the “Dust Bowl?”
The Dust Bowl was the result of four droughts occurring in quick succession, with the worst conditions occurring in 1930, 1934 and 1936. That’s the conclusion of a study by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska. While the exact cause is unknown, poor farming practices–namely, the destruction of native prairie grasses– exacerbated the effects of the prolonged dry weather. Without a protective vegetative cover, the soil was vulnerable to winds that raised massive dust storms. The mitigation center believes persistent jet stream patterns that steered rain away from the drought areas are a likely cause of the droughts.