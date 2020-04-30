What caused the “Dust Bowl?”

After 1 to 3-inches of rain fell last night and an additional 1-inch-plus expected in the next 24 hours, segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers are forecast to rise above flood by early Thursday. Minor flooding is expected at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories for rapid rises to near bankfull conditions have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee, Rock, Des Plaines, Fox, East and West Branches of the DuPage, the Kankakee, and Mazon Rivers.

Light green shading designates river segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories on the headlined map. The latest River stages and Flood/Advisory forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office are listed on the Hydrologic Summary below.