Dear Tom,
What’s the difference between “seasonable” and “seasonal” when expressing temperatures?
Christine Darbo, Wheaton
Dear Christine,
Seasonable or unseasonable are the appropriate terms to use when describing the weather, meaning usual or appropriate(or not) for a particular time of the year. In Chicago, temperatures in the 80s and 90s in summer would be seasonable, while 30s would be unseasonable. Extremes of heat and cold in the proper season, though well above or below normal, are unusual, not unseasonable. Seasonal is used to describe something related to a season, such as football in the fall, a winter sale, or employment during a busy time of the year.
What are “seasonable” temperatures?
Dear Tom,