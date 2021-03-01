Dear Tom,

While we experienced a brutal cold spell in February, what are the odds of experiencing highs in the 50s, 60s, 70s or 80s in March?



Pat Byrne,

Hoffman Estates



Dear Pat,

Climatologically, February begins the period when average temps start rising, with average highs at Midway Airport climbing to 41 degrees by the opening days of March. The rise accelerates during March, Chicago’s fastest warming month, reaching highs of 53 degrees by the 31st. Of the 2,883 days in the 93 Marches from 1928 through 2020, 815 produced highs in the 50s, 439 days in the 60s, 159 days in the 70s and 19 in the 80s. No highs were registered above the 80s. The highest March temperature was 86 degrees on March 29th in 1986 and also on March 21, 2012, part of a record 80-degree warm spell. That leaves 50% of the March days on record having had highs below 50 degrees.

