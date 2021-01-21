Dear Tom,
What are the highest and lowest temperatures ever recorded in the United States?
Scott Lorenz
Dear Scott,
The lowest temperature registered in the “Lower 48” is -70 degrees at Rogers Pass, Montana, on Jan. 20, 1954. Rogers Pass is located on the Continental Divide, at an elevation of 5,610 feet. The coldest in all 50 states goes to Prospect Creek, in central Alaska, -80 degrees on Jan. 23, 1971. The warmest low: 12 degrees at Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii, on May 17, 1979. The nation’s (and the world’s) highest temperature is 134 degrees at Death Valley, Calif., on July 10, 1913. Every state has recorded a temperature of at least 100 degrees. Fort Yukon, Alaska: 100 degrees on June 27, 1915; also 100 degrees near Pahala, Hawaii, on April 27, 1931.
