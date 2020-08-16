Dear Tom,

What are the atmospheric conditions that produce derechos?

John Podulka, Wolverine, MI

Dear John,

A derecho develops from an organized cluster of thunderstorms that evolves into a bow echo. Thunderstorm development requires warmth, moisture, instability and lift and bow echoes can form when the winds aloft are strong with little change of direction with height. As rain-cooled thunderstorm downdrafts strike the surface, they spread out in the direction of the storm movement forming a gust front, generating wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and sometimes in excess of 100 mph. The storm complex must travel at least 250 miles to be called a derecho and the length of the line can range from about 50 to several hundred miles. While most derecho damage is from straight-line winds, small tornadoes are often embedded in the storms.

