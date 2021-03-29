Dear Tom,

What are crepuscular rays?

The alternating bright beams of light radiating across the sky from breaks in the clouds are known as “crepuscular rays.” These rays appear to reach earthward from the sky. The term “crepuscular rays” literally translates to “twilight rays,” but also bears the name “Jacob’s ladder” in England. The scattering or reflection of sunlight by dust or tiny water droplets produces the effect. The alternating light and dark bands appear to fan out from the sun’s position and are most likely to be visible toward twilight or when sunlight passes between vertical clouds. At times, a few minutes after sunset, crepuscular rays are actually long shadows produced by clouds beneath the horizon and out of direct view.



