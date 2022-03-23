Dear Tom,

What are Chicago’s March snowfall statistics?

—James Oho, Chicago

Dear James,

Chicago’s snowfall records for the month of March began in 1885 and in the years since then (through 2021), at least some snow has fallen in every March. However, only traces of snow (less than 0.1 inch of snow) were recorded in five of the months: in March of 1910, 1921, 1994, 1997 and 2000. The very least snow occurred in March, 1994, when traces of snow were recorded on just two days during the month — on the 18th and 29th. And in 1921, traces occurred on three days (the 3rd, 6th and 8th). March of 1926 produced 23.1 inches of snow, Chicago’s snowiest March; March, 1965, was second snowiest, with 22.3 inches. The biggest March snowstorm occurred on March 25-26, 1930, with 19.2 inches..