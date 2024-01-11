Winter storm watch issued for the Chicago metro area from Friday morning into Saturday morning

The CRITICAL RAIN/SNOW DEMARCATION in this storm lays out near the AXIS OF A WINTER STORM’s HEAVIEST SNOW BAND making its placement critically important. What appears a good bet at the moment is that this so-called RAIN/SNOW LINE is likely to fall close to Chicago—likely through the southern suburbs.

One side of that rain/snow demarcation may ultimately be subjected to blizzard or near-blizzard conditions if the incoming storm develops as projected

At the same time, the area to the south of this line is likely to be subjected to a WINTRY MIX of weather. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS typically vary widely on either side of a winter storm’s rain/snow line. Thus, the ultimate placement of that RAIN/SNOW LINE will be critical—and the placement will be dictated by the ultimate storm track. There remain uncertainties that could affect which part of the GREATER CHICAGO AREA IS HIT HARDEST–but the evidence now in place suggests THIS IS A STORM WHICH WARRANTS CLOSE SCRUTINY. Anyone with travel or outdoor plans in the Friday through Sat morning time frame should monitor forecasts and any refinements new data necessitates in coming days

Peak wind gusts may reach or exceed 40 mph—in the hardest hit locations, potentially 50 mph at the height of the incoming late-week winter storm if current model projections verify.

The area which bears the brunt of this storm could be in for crippling snow/wind combo–and it involves Chicago and areas close by which makes this system concerning.

The projected central barometric pressure on this system looks lower than the central pressure of the powerful storm that sent Edmund Fitzgerald to the bottom of Lake Superior in November 1975. That storm had a central pressure of 978 mb (28.70″). The central pressures of a storm offer a good guide to the storm’s relative intensity and the vast wind fields these storms produce. RIGHT NOW–a range of computer model forecasts peg the potential central pressure of this storm in the 968 to 979 mb. range (from 28.58″ to 28.91″).

AND THERE WILL BE MUCH MORE TO COME as data continues to arrive.

The area of SUB-FREEZING HIGH TEMPS will expand from 43.9% of the Lower 48 Thursday to 66.7% of the country by this coming Monday.

But the expansion of the area covered by sub-zero low temps in coming days is to be EVEN MORE DRAMATIC with 8.4% of the Lower 48 likely to register a sub-zero morning low Thursday nearly QUINTUPLING (i.e. increasing in area covered by nearly 5 times) to 38.7% of the continental U.S. by Monday morning.

THE CHILL THAT’S ON ITS WAY WILL BE BRUTAL, especially coming as it will on the heels of the 3rd warmest of the past 153 winters up to this point!