Dear Tom,

We’ve broken the December 20, 2012 record for the latest start to the city’s snow season. What happened the rest of that winter?

Thanks,

Rod Chesney

Dear Rod,

Until this season, the city’s latest date for the season’s first measurable snowfall was 0.2 inches on December 20, 2012. Snowfall was meager the rest of December and January, with an additional 0.7 inches in December and 2.6 inches in January. The city’s first one-inch snowfall did not occur until 1.1 inches fell on January 25. The snow season really picked up in February and March. February logged 16.1 inches, with the month’s biggest snowfall on February 26-27, when 5.8 inches fell. March totaled a hefty 10.4 inches, with the bulk of it falling in the season’s biggest snowstorm of 9.2 inches on March 5. April brought just 0.1 inches, and the city’s subpar 2012-13 snow season ended with just 30.1 inches of snow.