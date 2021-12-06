Wet weekend leads to windy and cold Monday

The coldest air of the season is riding into the Chicago area Monday on powerful wind gusts.

Temps are to hold steady or fall slowly through the remainder of Monday amid powerful wind gusts likely to top 40 mph frequently.

Wet weekend

The weekend saw Chicago area’s first measurable precipitation for the first time in 11 days since Nov 24. There was 0.27” at O’Hare; 0.23″ at Midway and 0.21″ at Oak Forest. There was even a trace of snow at the city’s airports Sunday. That brought to an end the driest Nov 24 through Dec 5 period in Chicago in the 75 years since Nov 24 to Dec 5, 1946, reports my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll.

The rain was the product of a cold front which swept across the area producing that dismal looking Sunday we all experienced. Snow–up to a foot of it–has fallen over the weekend in sections of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

And now the cold arrives

Now it’s the season’s coldest air to date which is sweeping into Chicago on powerful (and COLD) west/northwest winds–a cold air invasion which is to produce a day of steady or slowly falling temps and wind chills. By nightfall, temps will have retreated to the low 20s and wind chills in the city will have dropped to high single digits. And a day of 20-deg high temps–the first to occur here in the 11+ months since last Feb 20th, are forecast Tuesday.

The cold weather is occurring beneath the southern flank of an intense early winter storm system with a central pressure of 992 mb. (29.29″) centered Monday morning just east of Lake Superior in Canada’s southern Ontario province.

Here are peak wind gusts which have been recorded across Chicago and the surrounding area since midnight Monday morning

51 mph Michigan City, IN

47 mph East Chicago, IN

45 mph Deerfield

45 mph Joliet (Brandon Lock & Dam)

44 mph Harrison-Dever Crib (3 miles of the Chicago Lake Michigan shoreline)

44 mph Kenosha, WI

43 mph West Chicago

43 mph Waukegan Harbor

41 mph Hoffman Estates

41 mph Crown Point, IN

40 mph DeKalb

40 mph Morris

40 mph Rochelle

39 mph Romeoville

38 mph Sugar Grove

38 mph Rockford

38 mph Peotone

38 mph Kankakee

35 mph Lansing