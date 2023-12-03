If you are planning to put up outdoor holiday decorations on Sunday, you’ll find better conditions later in the day.

Rain showers are likely through the morning hours, including a 70% chance at 10 A.M. The chance for rain decreases in the afternoon, but it doesn’t go away. When temperatures reach 40 degrees in the mid-afternoon, there’s a 30% chance for rain. Late in the afternoon, and more likely early in the evening, the chance for rain goes away and we’re just left with clouds. So if you plan to light up your yard and home tomorrow, you will find some time to get the work done.

We could have a little bit of slushy snowfall possibly from Waukegan to Peru and off to the northwestern areas.

Check out this slideshow presentation from NASA’s Earth Observatory website:

