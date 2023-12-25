Christmas Day Planner

Christmas begins with just a slight chance for showers, but the rain will increase throughout the morning. Widespread rain will then stick around through the afternoon and into the evening, as well. ESE winds gusting up to 30 mph will make it a little harder to hang onto the umbrella, but the big winter coat won’t be needed. A forecast high of 54º is 40º than the high last Christmas.

Widespread rain by midday Monday continuing through the afternoon with possible breaks in the early evening hours but but probably not drying out until later Monday night

Christmas Storm Could Complicate Travel for Millions in Northern Plains and Upper Midwest

Parts of South Dakota and Nebraska could see up to an inch of snow. Winds from 30-40 mph winds could make travel extremely dangerous.

From the National Weather Service:

A major winter storm will bring a blizzard with heavy snow and gusty winds to parts of the Northern and Central Plains. Farther north, this same system will produce significant freezing rain across parts of the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. Widespread travel impacts are expected.