California bore the brunt of a strong winter storm system that moved inland from the Pacific over the weekend. Several feet of snow accumulated in the Sierras while strong winds, heavy rain, and hail were reported at lower elevations. By late Monday, satellite imagery positioned the main storm center over NE Nevada while a secondary small, but vigorous circulation was moving across southern California and western Arizona. On Tuesday, this system is forecast to reorganize over the central High Plains. Meanwhile moisture-bearing low clouds were noted from Texas to Kansas, streaming northward on strengthening winds. As this system evolves, a plethora of inclement weather is forecast to sweep across the central U.S. Tuesday through Thursday. The south is likely to experience an outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes while blizzard and winter storm warnings have been raised from the High Plains to the upper Midwest. Rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected to sweep across the Chicago area, followed by an extended period of sub-normal temperatures due to arrive Thursday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction