Wet, blustery weather continues; High waves close Lakeshore path

Wet and blustery weather continues for Chicagoland Thursday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory and Wind Advisory are in effect today.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management has closed the lakefront trail from Oak Street to Ohio Street due to high waves.

NotifyChicago: Due to high waves, Lakefront bike & pedestrian trails from Oak St. to Ohio St. are closed. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) March 18, 2021

Lake Michigan is being raked by gale force gusts clocked to 40mph and higher. Lake waters include white capped 10 ft. waves.

The onset of powerhouse “NE” winds has piled water against Lake Michigan’s western shoreline raising lake levels 16” on just the past 13 hours at the NOAA Calumet Harbor gauge.

Wind Gusts

Peak Chicago area wind gusts have hit 47 mph at Plainfield and Midway Airport and 45 mph at West Chicago, Warrenville and Sugar Grove. Gusts have reached 43 mph at the offshore Harrison-Dever water intake crib 3 miles off the Chicago shoreline and at Peotone.

The strongest gusts are to come and are forecast this afternoon when the highest area velocities may well top 50 mph.

