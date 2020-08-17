Western U.S. in midst of worst heatwave in a decade; Death Valley recording record temps

The Western United States in the midst of its worst heatwave of the past decade, one that is expected to last through Thursday.

Triple digit temps have baked many areas of the West for days and more are on the way today and well into the week. Advisories for heat are in effect across much of the region which is home to 56 million people.



California’s electricity grid is under such strain, the first rolling blackouts in two decades (since 2001) were instituted by electricity providers Friday night and continue. With more than a dozen fires burning in California alone, the drying of vegetation in the extreme heat continues to hamper fire fighting efforts and portends more trouble with fire ahead.





The temperature in Death Valley hit 129.9-degrees Sunday. If that reading is verified, it marks the hottest reading recorded there since 1913. It exceeds Death Valley’s hottest August temperature record by 3-degrees. If the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) verifies the reading, a process which involves an examination of the equipment which took the reading is accurate and confirmation that temp sensors were properly placed, it would mark the highest temperature on the planet since 1931.



It’s well known that heat is the most deadly of extreme weather events. The CDC estimates 600 die in this country each year from the effects of extreme heat. It is feared the current round of heat could produce a California death toll which could challenge the estimated 350 to 450 who lost their lives in a 2006 heat wave there.



More on the heat and the role climate change is playing here.

