Welcome Rain Tuesday—BUT HARDLY A DROUGHT- BUSTER—More Than 1″ Fell At Soldier Field on Chicago’s Lakefront BUT ONLY 0.04″ at Pontiac

With a rainfall deficit of more than 6″ in the past 2 months, ANY RAIN is appreciated. But Tuesday’s rain has hardly been a drought buster. Preliminary rainfalls as measured by our exclusive WEATHERBUG RAIN GAUGES ACROSS THE AREA were impressive in part of the area, including in the heart of Chicago and in lakeshore locations north onto the North Shore and southeast in sections of northwest Indiana–but lackluster in areas farther west.

With rain still falling late Tuesday evening–but winding down, Soldier Field on Chicago’s lakefront had picked up over 1.10″ in several bursts of heavy rainfall with a preliminary 0.86″ at Hebron, IN and 0.67″ in Valparaiso. But areas farther west like Sugar Grove, IL tallied 0.27″, Rockford saw 0.21″ and Romeoville measured 0.15″.

DRIER WEATHER IS DUE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, BUT WHILE RAIN CHANCES ARE LOW, THEY’RE NOT 0%—an isolated shower can’t be ruled out–but they’re likely to be of very limited coverage.

Tuesday afternoon GOES-8 WEATHER SATELLITE with the area of Canadian wildfire smoke highlighted

WATCH SMOKE off the Canadian wildfires move south and reach the Chicago area. This is the smoke’s predicted 4am CDT Wed location

It is shown sweeping across the Chicago area in the noon CDT Wed forecast

The WARM AIR was close to Chicago even as city residents shivered in unseasonable late April level 60-deg temps. 6pm Tuesday temps

NO GENERAL SOAKING RAINS IN SIGHT FOR CHICAGO–The is the % of normal rainfall predicted in the coming 5 days (i.e. through Saturday

Predicted DAY 6 to 10 % of NORMAL RAINFALL covering the period from Sunday through a week from Thursday (6/22). Note the bulk of the weather system expected to swipe portions of the Chicago area Father’s Day (Sunday) is to cover downstate Illinois and Indiana.

% OF NORMAL Day 11 to 15 RAINFALL covering the period from a week from Friday (6/23) through a week from next Tuesday (6/27)

TEMP TREND FORECAST for Days 1-5

TEMP TREND FORECAST for Days 6 to 10

TEMP TREND FORECAST for Days 11 to 15

Here’s a look at the “NNE” full fetch flow the length of Lake Michigan behind THURSDAY’S “BACK DOOR COLD FRONT”.

That supercellular t-storm complex produced the 2nd-strongest wind gust recorded since the O’Hare weather observation site since it went into operation in the late 1950s—a gust clocked at 84 mph. (NOTE: The O’Hare site took over from Midway as the city’s official observation site in 1980). Midway Airport was hit with a 69 mph gust.

Difficult to Accurately Measure Cloud Tops

Though a precise measure of that cumulonimbus (i.e. “thunderhead’s”) cloud top height was difficult, because of its close proximity to a series of Doppler radars (It’s difficult to get an accurate cloud top measure when storms are close to the radar attempting to scan them)—an amalgam of radar reports suggests the cloud tops with that storm likely topped out at over 60,000 feet—and may have reached 65,000 to 70,000 ft.—which would have put that storm’s cloud top among the highest which occur with non-tropical t-storms here in the mid-latitudes.

Evidence of EF0 Tornadoes

Evidence of small, short-lived EF0-damaging tornadoes was reported in post storm surveys by NWS Chicago meteorologists at Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Roselle–with a corridor of straight line wind damage which extended from Elk Grove Village through Lyons in west-central Cook County. Hundreds of trees were downed by the June 13th storms last year.

READ THE ENTIRE NWS CHICAGO ANALYSIS of the June 13, 2022 storms here

This GOES EAST weather satellite image has been produced by CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Canadian Wildfires Continue To Burn

It’s the most destructive start to a Canadian fire season on the books—and the numbers on the area burned are staggering. On Monday, the Canadian Interagency Fire Center reported 449 fires burning—219 of them out of control.

The number of fires eased a bit in Quebec, where evacuees were allowed to return to their homes. 5,000 firefighters have been deployed across Canada–from Alberta to the Maritime Provinces, reports Reuters. Fires, which dropped in number from 150 last week to 110 Monday, were on the increase again in the oil producing regions of western Canada in Alberta province–and their smoke was evident across most of Canada.

It is predicted by the National Weather Service’s “RAP” forecast model to advance into Chicago’s air space again, most visibly Wednesday afternoon, Wed night and heading into Thursday. WATCH THE RAP MODEL’S SMOKE PLUME FORECAST HERE

Environment Canada, which operates Canada’s national meteorological agency, produces regular analyses covering the state of drought in the country—and it’s quite extensive as you see in the analysis below–the most severe drought conditions centered on Alberta province where fires are again on the increase.

A series of atmospheric blocking patterns this spring and early meteorological summer have subjected Canada to a troublesome combination of ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS and BELOW NORMAL PRECIPITATION.

To watch an animated TRUE COLOR GOES-8 WEATHER SATELLITE ANIMATION from the CIRA/RAMBB folks at Colorado State of the smoke plume and the upper low pressure whose close can be see rotating across the Midwest, click here: https://col.st/HpTa4

WATCH AN ANIMATION OF THE SMOKE ON WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGERY here: