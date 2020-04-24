Weekend open’s on a damp, wet and chilly note

Dear Tom,I have heard that heat fuels the weather, but in the oceans it was reversed. What does that mean?Gladis Memfort

Dear Gladis,Circulation patterns in the Earth's atmosphere and oceans are powered by energy that derives, ultimately, from the sun. The transfer of energy into the atmosphere and into the oceans occurs primarily at the Earth's surface. For the atmosphere, that is from beneath, and for the oceans that's from above. Sunlight warms the ground and the ground warms the atmosphere -- from beneath.Energy enters the oceans in three primary ways: sunlight warms the surface of the oceans, prevailing winds generate surface ocean currents, and polar cold chills surface water and causes it it sink (thereby initiating global water movements at great depth).