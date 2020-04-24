Weekend open’s on a damp, wet and chilly note

The weekend will open on a raw, wet note as a storm system moves northeast through the Ohio Valley. Extensive cloudiness and gusty northeast winds will keep Saturday’s high temperatures in the chilly 40s across much of the area with the lowest readings near the lake. Rain will add to the weather woes, but in varying degrees across the metro area. The rain will be quite light north of the city toward the Wisconsin border but gradually increase to the south with totals reaching 1-2 inches in the south and southwest suburbs. Sunday promises to be to eminently better as sunshine returns, and though still cool for the season, temperatures return to the middle 50s. A second storm will impact the city with another round of showers and thunderstorms midweek. Real spring weather will finally arrive with May’s first weekend as high temperatures return to the 70s.