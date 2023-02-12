Under bright sunshine and modest southwest winds, temperatures across snow-free areas of the Plains soared to springlike levels Saturday afternoon. Readings around 60 degrees reached western Kansas and 50-degree air was felt as nearby as Des Moines, Iowa.

Officially, our average high temps don’t reach 50 until March 23rd. Above normal temps are expected to continue much of the work week despite a more unsettled pattern. Temps are forecast to plummet late in the week, but as has been the case all winter, this influx of cold air will be fleeting.