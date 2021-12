CHICAGO — As more armed robberies and carjacking on the North Side leave Chicagoans on edge in the neighborhoods they call home, residents took to the pavement to try and find a solution to the unlawful surge.

Since Dec. 6, police have responded to 11 robberies or carjackings in Lincoln Park. Ald. Michele Smith (43rd Ward) organized a community walk as the peace and tranquility of days past is now in the crosshairs of criminals.