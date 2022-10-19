Widespread freezing temps over a good portion of the Chicago area Wednesday morning

With cold dry air overhead, clear skies and light winds, temps dropped below 32 degrees at many Chicago area airport locations early Wednesday morning. Lowest temps occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley where Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle recorded a low of 24 and farther west Sterling/ Rock Falls bottomed out at 21. In Chicago readings dropped into the lower and middle 30s, the official O’Hare site recorded a low of 33 degrees.

