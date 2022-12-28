Chicago’s temperature rises above freezing for first time since last week’s storm

The temperature rose above freezing at O’Hare Airport by 10 a.m. Wednesday marking the first time the temperature exceeded 32 degrees at O’Hare since 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22nd ending 142 consecutive hours of temperatures below freezing.

Wednesday’s temps in the 40s

Chicago’s Wednesday high temp reaches 45 degrees—the warmest in 3.5 weeks..

Temps in the 50s!

City may log consecutive 50s before modestly colder air returns:

Friday high temperature to occur just after midnight

Maximum temperature anomaly

Much above normal temperatures expected for Great Lakes region early next week but temperatures drop after a front passes

Outlook calls for temperatures east of the Rocky Mountains for early 2023