Chicago’s temperature rises above freezing for first time since last week’s storm
The temperature rose above freezing at O’Hare Airport by 10 a.m. Wednesday marking the first time the temperature exceeded 32 degrees at O’Hare since 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22nd ending 142 consecutive hours of temperatures below freezing.
Wednesday’s temps in the 40s
Chicago’s Wednesday high temp reaches 45 degrees—the warmest in 3.5 weeks..
Temps in the 50s!
City may log consecutive 50s before modestly colder air returns:
Friday high temperature to occur just after midnight
Maximum temperature anomaly
Much above normal temperatures expected for Great Lakes region early next week but temperatures drop after a front passes