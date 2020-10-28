Wednesday temps to climb back into the 50s after cold morning

Temps are set to break out of the 30s today!

It has been a chilly early-season level with which we’ve dealt the past two days. Instead of the 38 we saw Monday and the 38-degree high registered Tuesday, readings today take off toward 50-degrees.

Tuesday’s 38 was the 3rd coldest October daytime high here since 1997 reports my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll.

It was Chicago’s coldest morning of fall and the first below freezing nighttime temp in the city in six months.

It was also chilliest overnight low in six months.

But a nice temp recovery on the way this afternoon

Temps are headed into the 50s this afternoon.

Here are some of the colder Greater Chicago area nighttime lows overnight and early Wednesday morning:

OHARE 31 / MIDWAY 33

24 Rochelle

24 Harvard

25 Kirkland

25 Roscoe

25 Sugar Grove

25 North Aurora

25 West Chicago

27 Oswego

27 Coal City

27 Malta

27 Genoa

27 Elgin

27 Batavia

27 Genoa City

27 Rockford

28 Barrington

28 Buffalo Grove

28 Joliet Regional

29 Hebron, IN

Yet despite the wind, rain and light snows of recent days, beautiful fall color scenes endure in and around the Chicago area.

We’ve even received beautiful shots from the the Gatlinburg area of eastern Tennessee. And so many of you have shared beautiful photos with us. Here’s a sampling: THANKS to our photographers.