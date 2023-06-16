A BACK-DOOR COLD FRONT hit right on schedule Thursday—sweeping into the city just after 11am. Strong, post-frontal NNE winds swept falling temps into the area riding gusts of 25 mph. Temps at the time the front arrived had hit 88 at Elwood in Will county, 86 at Oswego and Plainfield, 83 at Midway and 80 at O’Hare. But the warmth wasn’t long for the area.

Late Thursday’s Wind Field

NNE winds traveled the length ofLake Michigan right into Chicago.

As those readings were being recorded, air temps up and down the southern Lake Michigan shoreline—from southeast Wisconsin south to northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana—crashed into the mid 50s. There was a 33-deg temp spread across the cold front as it reached the Chicago area with lakeside temps by early afternoon down to 55 at Waukegan Harbor, Wilmette, the offshore Harrison-Dever Crib and the Kenosha harbor light, with a 56 degree temp at Lake Forest—and readings of 56 at Burns Harbor, IN and 57 at Michigan City, IN.

Latest Drought Monitor Released Thursday

The NEW “DROUGHT MONITOR” is in, offering our country’s official assessment of drought conditions, and it places much of the Chicago metro area in a state of “SEVERE DROUGHT”. That’s a upgrade from the “Moderate Drought” assessed in last week’s report.

The upgrade in drought severity is little wonder. Even with the wonderful rain that fell over PORTIONS of our area Tuesday (which, by the way, isn’t taken into account by the latest DROUGHT MONITOR ANALYSIS which looks at the precip situation going into this past Monday–and it’s worth noting the Tuesday rains for all intents and purposes bypassed many sections of the area)–Chicago’s O’Hare’s precip deficit illustrates the CONTINUING MOISTURE DEFICIT. The precip shortfall since mid-April is running at more than 6″ since April 1.

Even with Tuesday’s 0.54″ at O’Hare–the site’s total rainfall since April 1 amounts to only 4.20″—not even close to the 10.22″ which is considered normal from April 1 through today (June 15). That tally is 41% of our normal rainfall. BOTTOM LINE–Tuesday’s rain has done little to offset the drought situation which has developed here.

The NEW DROUGHT MONITOR–issued Thursday 6/15/2023

A huge swath of the Chicago metro area now placed in a state of “SEVERE DROUGHT” by the just-released DROUGHT MONITOR, our country’s official NWS/USDA analysis of drought.

Much of the Plains assessed as being in a state of “EXTREME” or “EXCEPTIONAL” drought

From Dr. Trent Ford, Illinois’ state climatologist, the moisture situation over the past 30 days–analyses which show the extent of the moisture shortfall.

This analysis of METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER SEASON precip trends during the 10 most recent El Ninos shows the areas (shaded in green) which has ended up with ABOVE NORMAL PRECIP. This offers a glimmer of hope that if rainfall trends observed in a series of past El Nino years holds, the June, July & August meteorological summer period could end up WETTER THAN NORMAL. But, no two El Ninos are alike–and past summer season rainfall trends aren’t universal.

Past meteorological summer season rainfall trends during the 10 most recent El Ninos

Here’s an analysis of the current state of dryness/drought based on a series of indicators weighed by the team which generates the weekly DROUGHT MONITOR reports out of the Univ of Nebraska

Another analysis of drought using still other moisture indicators

This % OF NORMAL RAINFALL FORECAST from the folks at MAXAR, looking across current model forecasts covering the next 15 days, ISN’T ENCOURAGING–suggesting overall precip here could end up just 1/3 normal. Forecasts like this one offer us snapshots of the most probable precip trends based on CURRENT MODEL FORECASTS. These forecasts aren’t always carved in stone and the presence of several model prediction of a wetter, westward movement closed low in the 11 to 15 day time fram… See more

Here, in 5 day increments, is a Day 1-5 forecast of the potential % of normal precip

Day 6-10 forecast of the potential % of normal precip

Day 11 to 15 % of normal precip forecast

AND THE DRY WEATHER IS A STATEWIDE PHENOMENON

A moisture analysis released this morning (Thursday, June 15, 2023) by Dr. Trent Ford, our state climatologist at the Illinois State Water Survey based at the University of Illinois, lays out just how dry it’s been across Illinois since April 1. https://stateclimatologist.web.illinois.edu/…/drought…/

In a post yesterday, Dr. Ford noted that on a state-wide basis, the period from April 1 through the present ranks 2nd driest of any such period on record over the term of the instrument record–which extends back the the late 1800s.

THE RAINFALL OUTLOOK ISN’T LOOKING UP—2 WEEK RAINFALL MAY AMOUNT TO ONLY ABOUT 1/3 NORMAL

Modeling over the coming 2 weeks current puts potential rainfall at only a third normal–which essentially covers the overall rainfall forecast through the rest of June, 2023. There may be spells of rainfall–but they sure, at least at this juncture, don’t look like drought-busters. That can change, of course. But if a drought busting wet spell is out there in the next 2 weeks, it’s not yet being modeled.

There are two glimmers of hope on the moisture front. First, an analysis of El Nino summer season rainfall trends over the ten most recent El Nino years has a slight bias toward above normal precip. Second, some recent runs of several medium range forecast models have been trying to develop a westward moving closed low aloft out in the 11 to 15 day time frame which would, if such a system materialized, offer a chance of increased rainfall. But here’s the rub for the moment. Ensemble predictions off those same models, which involve running scores of forecasts off those same models produced by introducing slight changes in interpretation of initial atmosphere conditions at the start of each of these dozens of forecasts–are then averaged in these ensemble runs and can often indicate whether a particular forecast is supported by other forecasts off the same model. The problem for now is that the westbound closed low with its wetter looking forecast predicted by SOME model forecasts, isn’t yet embraced by these model’s ensemble predictions.

At minimum, this suggests caution in getting too excited about a wetter forecast–at least at this point. Clearly, we’ll continue monitoring forecast trends. We sure could use a good soaking rain which doesn’t get out of hand and swing toward the WET side of the ledger.