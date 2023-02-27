Deep low pressure passed across northern Illinois on Monday bringing gusty thunderstorms and reports of rare winter-season tornadoes. The barometric pressure dropped to 29.09” as the storm center moved through marking our lowest February pressure reading in 15 years. The city’s lowest pressure on record occurred in February of 1902 with a reading of 28.73”. Noted improvement is on tap for Tuesday with partial sunshine, mild temps and light winds expected. Satellite imagery late Monday showed another storm swirling off the West coast. This system is forecast to move to the Southern Plains by Thursday before heading toward the Midwest. Currently, this next weather maker poses a threat of accumulating snow across all or part of the metro area on Friday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction