Autumn storm to put Chicago in its warm sector next week and bring period of unseasonably mild weather along with periodic chances for showers and possible thunderstorms
According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—noaa.gov):
The U.S. Winter Outlook is Wetter south, warmer north
Drought improvement likely across the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Texas amid ongoing El Niño
- El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation and is associated with a band of warm ocean water that develops in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, including the area off the Pacific coast of South America.
- During El Niño, trade winds weaken. Warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas.
- El Niño means Little Boy in Spanish. South American fishermen first noticed periods of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean in the 1600s. The full name they used was El Niño de Navidad, because El Niño typically peaks around December.
- El Niño can affect our weather significantly. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position. With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual. But in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding.