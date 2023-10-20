Autumn storm to put Chicago in its warm sector next week and bring period of unseasonably mild weather along with periodic chances for showers and possible thunderstorms

According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—noaa.gov):

The U.S. Winter Outlook is Wetter south, warmer north

Drought improvement likely across the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Texas amid ongoing El Niño

  • El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation and is associated with a band of warm ocean water that develops in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific, including the area off the Pacific coast of South America.
  • During El Niño, trade winds weaken. Warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas.
  • El Niño means Little Boy in Spanish. South American fishermen first noticed periods of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean in the 1600s. The full name they used was El Niño de Navidad, because El Niño typically peaks around December.
  • El Niño can affect our weather significantly. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position. With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual. But in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding.

SOURCE: NOAA

SIGNIFICANTLY MILDER, BUT AT TIMES ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN TAKING SHAPE NEXT WEEK

Forecast temperature departures from normal

WEATHER HISTORY STRONGLY SUPPORTS AT LEAST ONE MORE DAY IN THE 70s

65 of the past 81 years have logged a 70º+ day. The most 70s to occur beyond this date occurred just a year ago

PREDICTED CLOUD COVER

While Saturday is likely to only see brief glimpses of sun, the weekend will conclude with plentiful sunshine

TEMP OUTLOOK: SATURDAY OCTOBER 28 THRU FRIDAY NOVEMBER 3

Following the mild temperatures next week, growing indications the final few days of October and the opening days of November will open up on a chilly note

EXTRAORDINARY LATE-SEASON WARMTH SETS SCORES OF RECORDS ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

