Dear Tom,

I was discussing the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with some friends and it was brought up that during World War II, weather forecasts in this country were not broadcast on the radio so that the Germans would not have this information Is that true?

Michelle V. Kankakee



Dear Michelle,

It is. Following the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor, severe restrictions on the publication and broadcast of weather observations and forecasts were instituted by the government. Newspapers were limited to reporting the weather within a 150-mile radius, and consolidated temperature tables could not contain more than 21 cities. The ban was eased in late 1943, though the mention of barometric pressure and wind direction were prohibited, and only official weather bureau forecasts could be disseminated.