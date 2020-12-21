Dear Tom,

We talk about the weather but don’t do anything about it. Why has nothing been done?

Marshall Talbott,

Chicago



Dear Marshall,

“Doing something about the weather” implies weather control or weather modification of some sort, and many attempts have been made. Unfortunately, all attempts have thus far have been unsuccessful, unsatisfactory, cost inefficient or overly controversial. Atmospheric weather processes utilize massive amounts of energy. To modify those processes requires intervention in the atmosphere with a precision that is still beyond our technological capability. “Designing around the weather” has usually proven to be more efficient and more reliable: irrigation rather than rain making, for example, or greenhouse farming rather than freeze mitigation.