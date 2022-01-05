Dear Tom,

Was the dollar loss from storms in this country in 2021 a record?

—Jimmy Palos, Oak Park

Dear Jimmy,

It was not, but the United Stated experienced a record number of major natural disasters in 2021, and climate change played a significant role. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 22 disasters caused at least one billion dollars in damage across the nation. This beat the previous record by six incidents. Hurricanes, wildfires and floods accumulated $95 billion in damages, the third greatest total ever, and they accounted for 262 deaths. Increasing population played a big role in the rising costs. Much of the nation’s growth has occurred in vulnerable areas like coastlines and the flood plains of rivers. And California alone experienced five major wildfires.