Dear Tom,
I just read that June was the warmest June ever recorded. Is this correct?
—Gary Postecil, Bloomington, Ill.
Dear Gary,
It is accurate. In 127 years of record keeping, June of 2021 was the hottest June ever registered in the U.S.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said heat waves in the west and east portions of the nation combined to make last month the hottest June in U.S. history. This beat June of 2016, which had been the heat record holder. Eight states—Arizona, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Utah—recorded their hottest June on record. Six additional states registered their second- hottest June. In addition, 95 percent of the West is currently experiencing drought conditions.
Was June 2021 in Chicago the warmest June on record?
Dear Tom,