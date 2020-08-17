Was it 106 degrees on July 13, 1995?

Dear Tom,

I was born in Chicago on July 13, 1995, when the temperature hit 106 degrees, but friends don’t believe it was that hot. Please set them straight.



Bob Watchetts

Dear Bob,

You are indeed correct that the temperature at Midway Airport climbed to a scorching 106 degrees on July 13, 1995. That 106-degree reading occurred in the middle of a seven-day heat wave that extended from July 10 through the 16th, when temperatures on each of those days climbed to 90 degrees or higher. The daily high temperatures at Midway Airport from the 10th through the 16: 90, 90, 98, 106, 102, 99, 94. July was a hot month in 1995. The average high temperature at Midway that month was 89.2 degrees versus a normal average July high of 84.2 degrees.