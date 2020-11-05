Dear Tom,

Was average weather in the 1800’s similar to today?

Aden Buffalo Grove

Dear Aden,

Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski provided a slew of weather data from Chicago’s early weather history for the period 1873-1905. While the data periods and instrument locations are not identical, nor is the data computed in the same manner as the city’s current 1981-2010 meteorological normals, comparisons can still be made. The city’s normal annual temperature from 1873-1905 was 48.5 degrees compared to the current 49.9 degree value. In terms of precipitation, the average annual total from 1871-1906 was 33.28 inches, compared to today’s 36.89-inch value. In both periods, January and July were the city’s coldest and warmest months, while in terms of precipitation, June and July were virtually tied for wettest month honors in the early days, while currently, August is the city’s wettest month.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction